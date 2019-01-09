NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a man wanted on charges out of South Carolina has been arrested in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and authorities in South Carolina and Nashville say 26-year-old Divine Valencia Vanchencit Chavious was holding a gun when he was found hiding in an apartment closet in Nashville on Monday.

Authorities say Chavious had active warrants out of Aiken, South Carolina, for unlawful carrying of a pistol, flight to avoid, and other charges. TBI says Chavious had escaped from the sheriff’s office in Aiken while handcuffed.

Chavious was arrested in Nashville on a warrant for a crime in another state and a charge of felony handgun possession. He was being held Tuesday in Davidson County Jail on a $250,000 bond as he waits to be returned to South Carolina.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.