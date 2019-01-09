EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 1-year-old girl was shot in the arm while walking to a store with her father in southern Illinois.
KMOV-TV and the Belleville News-Democrat report the girl was struck Tuesday evening in East St. Louis by a shot fired from a car. She was taken to a hospital but her condition isn’t known.
Investigators hope the store’s surveillance video can help them find the suspect.
