HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police in Hartford are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year.

Officers responded to an apartment building on Laurel Street at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found the victim, 30-year-old Carl Spence, in the basement common area suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Spence, a city resident, was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were announced and police are asking the members of the public to come forward with information about the shooting.





