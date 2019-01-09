ATLANTA (AP) - Animal rescue groups across Georgia are caring for hundreds of German Shepherds saved over the weekend.

Investigators found around 450 dogs at two properties owned by Belinda Powell in Candler and Montgomery counties.

WSB-TV reports Powell faces animal cruelty charges. It’s unknown if she has an attorney.

Former Cobb County prosecutor Claudine Wilkins, who founded Animal Law Source, was at the rescue. She says they were walking in mud and feces up to the knees.

Wilkins believes Powell, a breeder, was motivated by money. She says it’s an easy business to be in, noting once bred, the breeder puts up a post on the internet and people start buying the animals.

The rescued dogs’ conditions ranged from good to serious. Experts say it could take months for some to heal.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.