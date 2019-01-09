MILFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut judge is refusing to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death at her high school.

Judge Barry Stevens ruled Tuesday that he did not accept the argument that there was no action the school system could have taken to prevent the death of 16-year-old Maren Sanchez. The Connecticut Post reports the judge ruled Milford and the school system had sufficient reason to intervene before Sanchez’s death.

Sanchez was killed at Jonathan Law High School by Christopher Plaskon on April, 25, 2014.

Police say Plaskon was upset Sanchez rejected his prom invitation - a claim disputed by his lawyer. He pleaded no contest to murder and is serving a 25-year prison sentence.





