MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) - Police are recommending charges of hit-and-run causing death against a 71-year-old man accused of striking a bicyclist and driving away in Racine County.

Eighteen-year-old Teren Cagle, of Racine, died after he was struck Monday night while biking on Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant. Cagle was transported to Froedtert Hospital in suburban Milwaukee where he later died.

The Journal Times reports investigators say they recovered paint chips and vehicle parts at the scene that led them to arrest the Kenosha man.

