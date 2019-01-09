OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A man suspected in a south Omaha slaying has appeared in court on murder and other charges and will be held without bond.

Television station WOWT reports that a judge on Wednesday denied bond for 20-year-old Anthony Sanchez, who was arrested earlier in the week in Crete. Sanchez has been charged with first-degree murder, assault and two weapons counts.

Sanchez is suspected of fatally shooting 23-year-old Franco Gonzalez-Mendez and wounding his brother, Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez.

Police have said two officers working off-duty at the Guaca Maya restaurant in south Omaha heard gunshots just before 11:30 p.m. July 15 and found the two victims just north of the restaurant.

___

Information from: WOWT-TV, http://www.wowt.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.