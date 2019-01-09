CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities have identified a man shot to death by a woman he attempted to rob as she waited for a bus at a Chicago street corner.

Authorities say 19-year-old Laavion Goings Jr. pulled a gun and tried to rob the woman early Tuesday. The woman, who police say was also armed, fired her gun hitting Goings in the chest.

The man ran to his home nearby, where he collapsed. He died an hour later. Police say the woman has valid state permits to own and carry the .38-caliber handgun she used to shoot Goings. She hasn’t been charged.

Chicago police say Goings had a record of drug arrests. However, in June he was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer after being arrested with his father during a narcotic raid.

The charges were dropped in October after Goings pleaded guilty to a drug charge. He was given probation and released from jail in November.





