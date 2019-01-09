BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Mandan woman has been sentenced to probation and restitution for embezzling from the state Transportation Department.

Authorities say 62-year-old Dorma Steier embezzled more than $28,000 from June 2016 to December 2017 while working for the department’s Motor Vehicle Division. She was fired in December 2017 after working nearly two decades for the agency.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Steier was given a three-year suspended prison sentence. A restitution hearing is scheduled Feb. 7. Prosecutors plan to seek an amount to cover the embezzled money plus investigative costs incurred by the state.

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com





