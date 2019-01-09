MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - A deadly bar fight has led to manslaughter charges against a Mitchell man.

Mitchell police say 26-year-old Dylan Thompson was involved in a fight that seriously injured a 59-year-old man on Jan. 3 at Thirsty’s Bar. Thompson was originally arrested on an aggravated assault charge. That charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter after the man died on Tuesday. Police have not identified the victim.

First-degree manslaughter is a class C felony, punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.





