By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 9, 2019

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - A deadly bar fight has led to manslaughter charges against a Mitchell man.

Mitchell police say 26-year-old Dylan Thompson was involved in a fight that seriously injured a 59-year-old man on Jan. 3 at Thirsty’s Bar. Thompson was originally arrested on an aggravated assault charge. That charge was amended to first-degree manslaughter after the man died on Tuesday. Police have not identified the victim.

First-degree manslaughter is a class C felony, punishable by up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide