WESTON, W.Va. (AP) - An attorney for a West Virginia woman convicted of killing her 3-year-old daughter is asking the West Virginia Supreme Court for an acquittal or a new trial.

News outlets report defense attorney Jeremy Cooper filed the appeal on Jan. 7 for Lena Lunsford-Conaway, who was convicted by a Lewis County jury in April of murder and abuse in the death of her daughter, Aliayah Lunsford.

The child went missing in 2011 and her body was never found. Conaway’s two older daughters testified at trail that their mother hit Aliayah Lunsford in the head, then put her body in a clothes hamper and dumped it in the woods.

Among other things, Cooper argues that there was insufficient evidence for a conviction and that the judge should have allowed a change of venue.

Prosecutors have until Feb. 21 to respond.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.