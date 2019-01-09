SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The mother of a University of Utah student killed on campus after repeatedly reporting harassment says the school’s response to her death has fallen short, leaving open the question of whether other students are safe.

Jill McCluskey wrote in an op-ed in the Salt Lake Tribune Wednesday that 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey did everything she could to get help, but the university “fatally failed” to take her reports seriously enough.

University president Ruth Watkins has acknowledged the case exposes systematic weaknesses, but insisted her death could not have been prevented and no one should be disciplined.

The university did not immediately have additional comment Wednesday.

Lauren McCluskey was killed Oct. 22 by an ex-boyfriend who had been sending harassing messages since she discovered he was hiding his sex offender-status.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.