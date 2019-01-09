BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed additional felony charges against a longtime Butte physician who is accused of sexually assaulting female patients.

The Montana Standard reports Dr. Patrick McGree has been charged with three additional counts of sexual intercourse without consent. He has not yet been arraigned on the additional charges.

He previously pleaded not guilty to counts of sexual intercourse without consent, sexual assault and sexual servitude. The sexual servitude count reflects the allegation that McGree used prescription medications for coercion.

Prosecutors filed the additional charges after interviewing three more women who say he sexually assaulted them in his office.

His attorney John Smith did not return the newspaper’s phone message left Wednesday.

McGree has practiced in Butte for more than 30 years.

His trial is scheduled for mid-April.

