EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Everett have identified a man whose body was found near a cemetery Friday and say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The Seattle Times reports the Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the man as 46-year-old Michael Boon, who is believed to be homeless.

Everett police say officers found Boon’s body Friday afternoon in a wooded area near an office building and cemetery.

Police have declined to release further details.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com





