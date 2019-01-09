By - Associated Press - Wednesday, January 9, 2019

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Everett have identified a man whose body was found near a cemetery Friday and say they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The Seattle Times reports the Snohomish County Medical Examiner identified the man as 46-year-old Michael Boon, who is believed to be homeless.

Everett police say officers found Boon’s body Friday afternoon in a wooded area near an office building and cemetery.

Police have declined to release further details.

