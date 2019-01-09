RENO, Nev. (AP) - A 24-year-old homeless man who was arrested on unrelated drug charges in November is now accused of fatally stabbing another homeless man earlier that month along the Truckee River in downtown Reno.

Reno police said Tuesday Bryn Hubbenette-Bridges was booked Jan. 2 on suspicion of open murder with a deadly weapon for the Nov. 5 death of 52-year-old Duyet Tran.

Officers found Tran’s body on the sidewalk of the Riverwalk near Sierra Street across from Reno Justice Court.

Policy say Hubbenette-Bridges originally was taken into custody on Nov. 27 on an unspecified drug charge.

He was being held Tuesday in the Washoe County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail on the open murder charge.

It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.





