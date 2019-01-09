COLSTRIP, Mont. (AP) - Montana police say a teen boy accidentally shot and wounded another teen with an AR-15 at a Colstrip home in December.

Colstrip Police Chief Cory Hert says four teens were at the private home in Colstrip at the time of the mid-December shooting when one teen picked up an AR-15 unaware that it was loaded and pulled the trigger.

While accidental, Hert tells The Billings Gazette that the teen who did the shooting has been charged with criminal endangerment, a felony.

The name of the accused teen has not been released, as officials are still determining how to handle the case.

The mother of the teen who was shot says he was treated for a wound in the shoulder and chest area and released from the hospital on Dec. 18.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.