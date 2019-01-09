Newly elected Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday appointed the first Hispanic woman to serve on the Florida Supreme Court, Judge Barbara Lagoa.

Mr. DeSantis made the announcement in Miami, just one day into his new job, that Judge Lagoa, a Hialeah native with a conservative record, would replace retiring Justice R. Fred Lewis. The governor still has two more vacancies to fill as two more left-leaning justices are mandated to retire this week.

“Justice Lagoa’s proven commitment to upholding the rule of law, unparalleled legal career and vast experience on the appellate bench distinguish her among the most qualified individuals to serve on our state’s highest court,” Mr. DeSantis said in a statement.

Justice Lagoa, the daughter of Cuban exiles, was appointed by former Gov. Jeb Bush to the 3rd District Court of Appeals in 2006, where she served for the past 12 years.

She said it was an “honor” to be chosen for the state’s high court and promised to interpret the laws as they are written, Spectrum News reported.





