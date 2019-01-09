A piece of sculpture resembling the Saudi Arabian flag is being displayed at the former site of the World Trade Center.

The artwork is shaped like a single piece of wrapped candy, with the “wrapper” being the kingdom’s green flag emblazoned with the Muslim profession of faith, “there is no god but God, and Muhammad is His prophet.”

Fifteen of the 19 al-Qaeda hijackers in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks were Saudi citizens, and the attack was at least partially funded by Saudi government officials, though the kingdom’s government denies any direct, official complicity.

The New York Observer first noted the nine-foot sculpture.

“Seriously… who approved this at the World Trade Center?” demanded New Yorker Michael Longo on Twitter.

The Saudi-flag candy is part of a pre-existing sculptural exhibit called “Candy Nations,” which consists of the flags of all the G-20 nations being given the same candy-sculpture treatment.

“In its continuing efforts to transform the World Trade Center site into a dynamic space in Lower Manhattan, the Port Authority … will showcase famous candy sculptures around the World Trade Center campus crafted by renowned French artist Laurence Jenkell,” the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, wrote in a statement announcing the exhibit in December.

“This special art exhibit continues our ongoing efforts to provide a strong bond between the World Trade Center campus and the Lower Manhattan community, and advance our mission of making this campus a dynamic hub for creative, cultural and community activities,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton.





