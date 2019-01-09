DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina shot and wounded a person barricaded inside a home, where authorities later found a body.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that deputies were called for a “welfare check” Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Citing the statement, news outlets report the Emergency Response team of the sheriff’s office entered the home after repeatedly trying to make contact with the person. At some point, the deputy shot the person, who is expected to survive. Authorities then found the body in the home.

The statement did not identify either of the people in the home or say what prompted the deputy to shoot. Authorities say the deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.





