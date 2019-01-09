OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Family members of a man who was among three people killed in a northeast Oklahoma City home are pleading with the community for help solving the case.

Oklahoma City Police Chief Bill Citty joined members of Elijah Mothershed’s family on Wednesday at a news conference where they sought help from the public for clues to the killings .

The bodies of Mothershed, Carnesha Patrice Powell and Powell’s 15-year-old daughter, Roshawna Stevens, were discovered early Monday.

Citty says police do not have a motive or a suspect identified in the case. He urged anyone with information about the killings to come forward.

Mothershed was the owner of Cannabis Aid, one of hundreds of medical marijuana dispensaries that have been licensed in the state following voter approval of medical cannabis in June .





