BURKE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend.

Forty-eight-year-old Chance Harruff of Hamill was sentenced Wednesday at the Gregory County Courthouse. South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and Gregory County State’s Attorney Amy Bartling announced his sentence.

A jury in November convicted Harruff of second-degree murder for the 2017 death of 38-year-old Kristi Olson. The mother of seven was found strangled in her home in Dallas, South Dakota.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in South Dakota. Harruff was given credit for 587 days served and ordered to pay court costs, funeral expenses and other fees.

Authorities say the victim had an on-and-off relationship with Harruff.





