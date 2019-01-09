PHOENIX (AP) - A Feb. 26 trial is scheduled for a woman who was captured on video making derogatory comments about Muslims at a Tempe mosque.

Tahnee Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to burglary and other charges stemming from her March 4 trip to the mosque with an adult friend and three children.

Gonzales’ friend, Elizabeth Dauenhauer, has pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal damage for taking down announcements on bulletin boards in the mosque’s members-only courtyard.

The video shows Gonzales starting a shouting match with a Muslim man after he walked out of the mosque.

The parents of the three children at the mosque haven’t been publicly identified by authorities.

Even so, Gonzales faces charges of permitting life, health and morals of a minor to be imperiled by neglect, abuse or immoral associations.





