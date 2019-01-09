President Trump threatened to stop sending Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to California because of his problem with the state’s wildfire preparedness.
“Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forrest fires that, with proper Forrest Management, would never happen,” the president tweeted. “Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money!”
During the deadly wildfires in California in November, the president repeatedly called for states to clear out brush and dead trees to prevent massive fires.
In December, Mr. Trump signed an executive order charging the Interior and Agriculture departments with creating forest management plans for federal land. The order also called for the departments to put together a wildfire strategy with state and local partners by 2020.
