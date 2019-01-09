CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities allege that a man who escaped from a Wyoming corrections center was assisted by a staff member and is traveling with her.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Richard Fountaine is still missing after he left the Casper Re-Entry Center on Dec. 28.

According to a search warrant filed in Natrona County Circuit Court, Fountaine climbed a wall and chain-link fence before getting into an SUV.

The document states that authorities believe the employee gave Fountaine a cellphone while he was in the facility and helped him escape.

Fountaine’s brother told authorities that the two were heading to Texas. The employee is also missing.

Fountaine was convicted of burglary in Park County and was sentenced in 2017 to three to five years in prison.

