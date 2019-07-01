Andrew Yang became the first Democratic presidential-primary contender to condemn last weekend’s mob attack in Portland that hospitalized a gay Asian journalist.

Andy Ngo, a right-leaning journalist who regularly records and reports on “antifa” protest activity, was treated for brain damage and for cuts and bruises to his face and neck after being mobbed Saturday by black-masked activists who grabbed his camera and pelted him with milkshakes and projectiles, as shown in video of the episode.

“I hope @MrAndyNgo is okay. Journalists should be safe to report on a protest without being targeted,” Mr. Yang tweeted Monday afternoon.

None of the other 19 Democratic candidates on the debate stage last week have mentioned the antifa mob attacks, which injured several other bystanders as the Portland police did not try to intervene, with the approval of the city’s Democratic mayor.

More than a few liberal journalists and activists have claimed that Mr. Ngo deserved to be attacked because he is a bad person.

