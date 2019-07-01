Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, dismissed threats by the Trump administration to investigate his business dealings in Ukraine in an interview published Monday.

Mr. Biden told The New Yorker that the first time he heard of the potential probe, a helicopter happened to be flying overhead.

“I said, ‘I hope they’re taking pictures of us right now. I hope it’s a live feed of the President so he can see just how much I care about the tweets,’” he said adding he told his wife, “I don’t care. F*** you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life.”

Hunter Biden said they were the “right decisions for my family and me” at the time, but that it “certainly wasn’t worth the grief” for what he claims is a political ploy against his father’s presidential campaign.

“I would never have been able to predict that Donald Trump would have picked me out as the tip of the spear against the one person they believe can beat them,” he said.

The president said on Fox News in May that the Justice Department should “one hundred percent” investigate Hunter Biden into his financial dealings with Ukraine and China.

Additionally, the New York Times reported in May that Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, said he would be traveling to Ukraine soon to encourage the newly elected government to investigate relationships between presidential candidate Joseph Biden’s son, and a wealthy Ukrainian gas company owner.

“We’re not meddling in an election, we’re meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do. There’s nothing illegal about it,” Mr. Giuliani said at the time.

The trip was canceled after the attorney faced backlash from Democrats and some Republicans.

Mr. Giuliani’s claims that then-Vice President Biden intervened in Ukrainian politics in early 2016 to help his son’s business have been invalidated by at least one Ukrainian official, Bloomberg reported.

