President Trump is still advocating for tanks to be included in Washington, D.C.’s Fourth of July “Salute to America” festival Thursday, The Washington Post reported.

The president has asked for tanks and other armored vehicles to be displayed on or near the National Mall, The Post said.

The Fourth of July festivities will include a military jet flyover, a 35-minute fireworks display, a parade and a scheduled speech by Mr. Trump on the Lincoln Memorial.

The question of tanks is reportedly one item on a long list of uncompleted tasks before the celebration takes place.

No estimates have been released about the cost of the upcoming Fourth of July ceremonies, but officials worry that the event, which has typically been unaffiliated with the president, will attract protesters and drive up the cost of the event.

The Post previously reported in June that the Trump administration and Congress have yet to pay the District of Columbia $7 million for Mr. Trump’s 2017 inauguration ceremony, and the fund used for federal events will be at a deficit by the end of the year.

