Mexico has made a significant dent in the flow of illegal immigrants crossing its territory en route to the U.S., President Trump said Monday.

“The numbers are way down for the last week,” the president told reporters.

The numbers for June at the border are expected to be 25% lower than they were in May, the acting Homeland Security secretary said on Friday.

Mr. Trump, taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office, also said he’s looking at delaying the 2020 census so he can try to force a question about citizenship into the count.

Last week the Supreme Court halted his bid to ask the question, ruling that while the question itself could be legal, the administration appeared to cut too many corners in trying to speed a decision.

“We’re looking at that,” Mr. Trump said of a potential delay. “There’s a big difference to me between being a citizen of the United States and being an illegal.”

