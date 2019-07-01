President Trump on Monday signed a bill giving him $4.6 billion in emergency money to provide better conditions for illegal immigrants at the border, and for migrant children being held at shelters in the country’s interior.

The bill cleared Congress last week after House Democrats relented on a number of demands.

A majority of the money will go to the federal Health Department to care for the Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) who have streamed across the border this year.

The Health Department had been running out of money and had shut down some athletic and legal outreach services for the UAC. It can now restore those programs, Secretary Alex Azar said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.