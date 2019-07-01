A leading gun-control group thinks Independence Day celebrations need to be more sensitive to people traumatized by loud bangs.

On Monday afternoon, Everytown for Gun Safety posted on its Twitter account a photo of fireworks going off with an admonition to “consider gun violence survivors on the Fourth of July.”

Noting that “every day, an average of 100 Americans are fatally shot & hundreds more are shot and injured,” Everytown called for trigger warnings.

“If you’re planning to set off fireworks to celebrate the 4th, consider letting members of your community know so those who might be sensitive to loud noises can prepare themselves,” the group wrote in its tweet.

Every day, an average of 100 Americans are fatally shot & hundreds more are shot and injured. If you’re planning to set off fireworks to celebrate the 4th, consider letting members of your community know so those who might be sensitive to loud noises can prepare themselves. pic.twitter.com/8oYQjLKV35 — Everytown (@Everytown) July 1, 2019

Stephen Gutowski, a reporter covering gun rights for the Washington Free Beacon, was left scratching his head.

“Are there people in America that are unaware we set off fireworks on the 4th of July?” he wondered aloud on Twitter.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.