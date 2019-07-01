OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - New gun regulations taking effect in Washington state include a ban on undetectable guns made using 3D printers.
The Seattle Times reports that a law against so-called “ghost guns” takes effect Monday, along with components of a previously instituted law raising the legal purchase age for some guns.
A law passed in January raises the purchase age for semi-automatic rifles to 21.
Additional clauses taking effect Monday include enhanced background checks for semi-automatic rifle buyers and a safe gun-storage provision.
A gun owner could be charged with community endangerment if a firearm is accessed and used by someone who is not allowed to possess it, such as a child or a felon.
Gun-rights advocates have filed a legal challenge against the initiative’s age restriction for semi-automatic rifles.
___
Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com
