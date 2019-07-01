She is blond, fierce, and has some advice to conservatives and Republicans: Stop thinking about who you might offend when speaking out on values or personal support for President Trump — and start thinking about who you might inspire.

That would be Fox News analyst Tomi Lahren, who has written a new book titled “Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable,” arriving Tuesday from Harper Collins.

Though she personally shies away from direct confrontations with people, Ms. Lahren, 26, urges reticent people — particularly Trump voters — to speak their minds.

“Life begins when you live outside your comfort zone,” she advises.

“Liberals are unafraid to put their political views out there because they have this indulgent, conceited idea that they always have the moral high ground. They aren’t afraid of offending people,” the author writes.

“Celebrity liberals have no problem broadcasting their political views. They have no fear. But as Trump supporters, we do,” Ms. Lahren continues, though she points out that while Trump voters may not be particularly outspoken, they are loyal, they vote and they could put Mr. Trump back in office.

Ms. Lahren — who just got engaged, incidentally — reveals her personal journey to becoming “unstoppable” with candor.

“Do no harm, but take no [expletive]!” the author writes.

“I will always be authentic, articulate and unafraid of backlash. Why? Because if you know what you’re talking about and what you believe in and you’re willing to fight for that, it will never fail you,” she explains.

Her new book is loaded with chapter titles such as “I don’t want people to think like me. I just want people to think” and “Nobody cares, work harder,” among many.

“Free speech isn’t just saying what you want; it’s hearing what you don’t want to hear. ‘Never Play Dead’ teaches you to shed your fear, find your inner strength, speak the truth, and never let the haters get you down,” the publisher says in advance notes.

YES, BUT DID YOU READ IT?

Former special counsel Robert Mueller will be on Capitol Hill in 15 days to have a say on his report on “Russian collusion,” which will earn mighty media coverage. Meanwhile, that gives Americans a little more time to actually read the report, or at least skim it, in preparation for the long-awaited hearing.

Does this personal effort matter? It could. A new poll reveals that while everyone has seen plenty of broadcast coverage about Mr. Mueller’s 448-page investigation, very few have actually read the thing.

How few? Just 7% have read the “whole thing” says a new Economist/YouGov survey. This means that the public’s viewpoint has been heavily shaped by the news media — for better or worse. More numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

THE MYTH OF CENTRIST DEMOCRATS

Voters got a dose of Democratic style in the recent presidential debate. They’ll get another chance later this month during the second debate in Detroit. But the candidates are not what they seem, apparently.

“Most of the so-called ‘moderate’ Democrats in the 2020 presidential primary aren’t centrist or reasonable. They’re radical leftists with dangerous agendas,” declares Joshua Lawson, an analyst for The Federalist.

The news media, he writes, is playing an “insidious part” in creating the impression that the hopefuls are reasonable, middle-of-the-road candidates. This creative effort is, actually, an effort to woo undecided voters away from President Trump when election day rolls around.

“For the sake of our nation, Americans on the fence about who to vote for in 2020 can’t afford to fall for the media’s redefinition of what is moderate,” Mr. Lawson advises.

WHO’S WINNING AT THE MOMENT

Joe’s still a go. Sort of.

“Former Vice President Joe Biden’s remains the leader among the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls following last week’s debates, although he’s lost notable ground among voters in his own party,” notes a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

It finds that Mr. Biden garnered 30% support among likely Democratic voters — but that’s down from 39% at the end of May.

“Bunched in distant second are Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, all with 13% support, closely followed by Pete Buttigieg with 11%,” the pollster advises.

And a few other numbers: Sen. Cory A. Booker (6%), Julian Castro (3%) of the vote, 5% went to “some other candidate” while a larger 7% of Democrats remain undecided.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Sunday.

CLINT EASTWOOD AND THE MEDIA WARS

Veteran actor and director Clint Eastwood will soon begin work on “Richard Jewell,” a feature film about the true story of the late security guard mistakenly portrayed by the press in 1996 as a suspect in the fatal Atlanta Olympics bombing.

“Reputational damage, over-reaching journalists and investigative onslaught” are all part of the dram, writes Michael Cieply, executive editor of Deadline Hollywood, an industry publication.

He adds that story portrays “a life that was damaged,” and that Mr. Eastwood has “nowhere to go but into the maelstrom.”

To be shot in Georgia — a controversial move by itself right now in Hollywood — the film may be done in time to earn an Oscar nomination in the middle of an “angry” election, Mr. Cieply writes.

“So, at the age of 89, Clint Eastwood, an old pro when it comes to stirring things up, is set to do it again. Big time,” he concludes.

POLL DU JOUR

• 75% of Americans have watched broadcast coverage of Robert Mueller’s report on possible Russian interference in the 2016 election; 77% of Republicans, 68% of independents and 83% of Democrats agree.

• 50% of American say they have read none of Mr. Mueller’s actual report themselves; 51% of Republicans, 53% of independents and 45% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall have read some of it; 29% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 12% overall have read most of the report; 13% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 7% overall have read all of the report; 8% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted June 22-25.

