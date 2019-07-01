Iran has blown past a major threshold on its enriched uranium stockpiles, Iranian media said Monday, announcing that the country is now in apparent violation of the 2015 multinational deal limiting its nuclear program.

Sources told Iran’s Fars news agency that the country has exceeded the 660-pound limit on uranium enriched up to 3.67%, the latest provocation from Tehran and one that comes as military tensions between Iran and the U.S. remain dangerously high.

Iranian officials said Monday’s development will be just the beginning, suggesting that the nation is poised to dramatically ramp up its nuclear-weapons program.

“Not only will we pass it, but the increase in production will increase sharply,” the source said, as quoted by Fars.

While breaking the 660-pound limit doesn’t mean Iran has the material it needs to make nuclear weapons, it does highlight Tehran’s strategy moving forward. Top Iranian officials in recent weeks have vowed to begin disregarding the Obama-era nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

President Trump pulled the U.S. out of that 2015 pact last year, saying it wasn’t tough enough and did not address Iran’s systematic state support for terrorism.

Since then, tensions between the two nations have risen sharply. Iran in recent weeks allegedly carried out a series of limpet mine attacks on oil tankers in the Middle East, moves that came after Washington imposed a global embargo on Iranian oil.

And last month, Iran shot down a U.S. drone over international waters, leading the U.S. to the brink of military action. Mr. Trump ultimately decided against strikes, citing the high estimated number of Iranian casualties.

Monday’s news out of Tehran will only further inflame tensions. While the U.S. is no longer a part of the multinational nuclear deal, administration officials still have expected Iran to abide by its limits.

Iranian officials said Monday that they’ll return to compliance with the deal only after Washington begins lifting the crushing set of economic sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

“Whenever our demands are met, we will resume the same amount of suspended commitments,” the official said, according to Fars.

