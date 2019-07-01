LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities say a 2-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend.
KLFY-TV reports Lafayette Police responded to a home Sunday night and found a toddler with a gunshot wound.
The child was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The boy’s mother, MaKayla Cormier; Antorio Edmond; and Nathan Bo were arrested and face negligent homicide charges.
The station reports police say a fourth suspect is being sought on a charge of accessory after the fact.
