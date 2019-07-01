White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp is stepping down from her post and will take a job with the president’s reelection campaign, she said Monday.

“Thrilled to be joining the President’s re-election campaign!” she tweeted. She said President Trump “is the best fighter for the American people we have ever had and he will be re-elected!”

It’s the second high-profile departure in a week from the White House press shop. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders resigned effective last Friday to move back to her native Arkansas.

The president tapped Stephanie Grisham, who had been serving as the communications director for first lady Melania Trump, as the new White House press secretary.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Mrs. Schlapp, a first-generation Cuban-American who grew up in Florida, will help with strategy and Latino outreach.

“We are good friends and it’s great to have another die-hard @realDonaldTrump supporter!” Mr. Parscale said on Twitter.

Mrs. Schlapp’s husband, Matt, is chairman of the American Conservative Union.

