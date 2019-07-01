Illegal immigrants in detention in border facilities are told to drink water from the toilets, members of Congress reported Monday after a series of high-profile visits to see the conditions inside several of the buildings.

“I saw young girls, under 5 years old, quarantined in a small box of a room, 8 by 10 feet, because they have the flu,” said Rep. Lori Trahan, Massachusetts Democrat.

Rep. Judy Chu, California Democrat, said she encountered an epileptic woman who was unable to get medication for her condition.

And several members recounted the story from a migrant who said she’d asked an agent for a drink.

“The Border Patrol agent told her if she wanted water to just drink from a toilet,” Ms. Chu said, recalling the words of the woman who spoke to members of Congress.

The conditions on the border have become the focus of the sprawling immigration debate.

All sides agree that the numbers have overwhelmed the government’s ability to handle the unprecedented surge of families and children.

But the causes are heatedly debated.

“What we saw today was unconscionable,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “No child should ever be separated from their parent. No child should ever be taken from their family. No woman should ever be locked up in a pen when they have done no harm to another human being.”

