Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knocked White House Adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump Saturday after a video showing her attempting to join a conversation with world leaders at the G-20 summit went viral.

A BBC reporter shared the video from the French government showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May when Ms. Trump reportedly interjected herself into the group.

This led to mockery across social media, which Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, eventually joined in, saying President Trump should have had a “qualified diplomat” present at the summit.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either,” she tweeted.

