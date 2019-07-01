Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Monday announced a $24.8 million fund-raising haul for the second quarter, solidifying his status as a top contender in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

The eye-popping figure capped a strong performance last week in the first Democratic primary debate and a 10-point jump in his favorability score in a Morning Consult poll following the debate in Miami.

The money will keep the South Bend, Indiana, mayor in the mix with top rivals such as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California.

As the first openly gay presidential candidate, Mr. Buttigieg is part of a historically diverse field of candidates that includes several women, three African Americans, an Asian man and a Hispanic man.

The $24.8 million in the second quarter came from more than 294,000 donors across 57 states and territories, with an average contribution of just more than $47, according to the campaign.

Mr. Buttigieg raised a solid $7 million in the first quarter when his longshot bid for the White House first began to catch fire.

As of Monday, he had $22.6 million cash on hand, the campaign said.

