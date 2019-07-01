JASPER, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia are searching for two dogs believed to have killed a pair of miniature horses.

Horse owners Stella and Larry Morgan tell news outlets that the two pit bulls ran onto their property in Jasper Friday and mauled the horses, Prissey and Sparky.

Stella Morgan says she had started to chase the dogs off when she saw they were foaming at their mouths. Larry Morgan then shot at the dogs, which turned tail and fled.

Pickens County deputies are seeking information on the dogs and their owners.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.