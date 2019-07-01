CORINNE, Utah (AP) - Police say a teenager found dead in a northern Utah park was left there after he collapsed while drinking.

The Standard-Examiner reports police say 16-year-old Marcus Elkins of Corinne had been drinking with other juveniles in the hours before his death

He was found Thursday morning.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says Elkins and three other juveniles were going between the two parks in Corinne when Elkins collapsed.

Police say the three then moved Elkins to Bill Flack Park.

The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy.

No arrests have been made at the three other teens have not been identified.

