The Free Russia Foundation, a Washington-based NGO, was declared an “undesirable” organization by Russia’s Justice Ministry late last week and could soon be shut down in the country.

The foundation, which describes its mission as informing U.S. policymakers on events in Russia and “supporting the formulation of a successful and effective Russia policy in the U.S.” would be the 16th organization deemed undesirable under a law signed by President Vladimir Putin in 2015.

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office told Interfax news agency that Free Russia had been deemed a threat to Russia’s constitutional system and security on Monday.

“Materials obtained by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office were analyzed, and a decision was made to designate the foreign non-governmental organization, Free Russia Foundation registered in the U.S., as unwelcome in Russia,” he said.

The “undesirable” classification was established in a 2015 follow-up to Russia’s 2012 foreign agent law, which requires internationally funded and politically active NGOs to consider themselves “foreign agents.” This amendment allows prosecutors to shut down any “foreign agent” it declares to be “undesirable.” Western governments and NGOs have criticized both measures, RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty reported.

If an NGO does not comply, it could face high fines and its members, both Russian and non-Russian, can be put in jail.

The Free Russia Foundation, which was founded by Russian expatriates and dissidents, released a statement after the declaration saying it would stay focused on its goal for Russian political reforms.

“We are ‘desirable’ among those who value democracy and human rights and, for that, we know we are in good company with 15 other honorable organizations,” the group said. “We are not distracted by designations from those who want Russia to remain an authoritarian country.”

