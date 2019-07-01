Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan said Monday that President Trump is “digging his own grave” by bragging about how well the economy is doing.

Mr. Ryan told Yahoo Finance that the record-setting stock market and unemployment rate under Mr. Trump are not worthy indicators of a booming economy.

“I just don’t think these metrics today of unemployment and the stock market are reflective of the vast majority of the people in the United States,” he said. “And I hate to say that. I take no joy in that.

“The reality of it is that people are squeezed,” he continued. “Millennials are squeezed. There’s an affordable housing crisis in the country. There’s a health care crisis in the country. There’s a student loan crisis in the country. And it’s affecting the mass majority of people.

“So, I think the president is digging his own grave when he goes around saying how great the economy is going because when you talk to average people, it’s not going well for them,” he added. “We’ve got to fix the wage issue here in the United States. People have jobs, they just don’t have the wages they used to have.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 reached record highs on Monday after the U.S. and China agreed to resume trade talks.

The unemployment rate is also at a five-decade low of 3.6%.

