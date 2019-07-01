President Trump claimed Monday multiple investigations into his companies and organizations are being used politically against him, saying it represents how “expensive” New York has become.

“It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime. I even got sued on a Foundation which took Zero rent & expenses & gave away more money than it had,” he tweeted.

“Going on for years, originally brought by Crooked Hillary’s Campaign Chair, A.G. Eric Schneiderman, until forced to resign for abuse against women. They never even looked at the disgusting Clinton Foundation. Now Cuomo’s A.G. is harassing all of my New York businesses in search of anything at all they can find to make me look as bad as possible,” Mr. Trump tweeted, referring to Mr. Schneiderman, the former New York attorney general ousted due to accusations of abuse.

Mr. Trump added with how much his “children and companies are spending a fortune on lawyers” it’s “No wonder people and businesses are fleeing New York.”

“That’s right, The Trump Foundation gave away 100% plus, with Zero rent or expenses charged, and has been being sued by Cuomo and New York State for years - another part of the political Witch Hunt. Just in case anyone is interested - Clinton Foundation never even looked at,” he said.

President Trump has agreed to shut down his embattled charitable foundation and distribute the remaining money to “reputable” groups, New York’s attorney general announced in December.

State Attorney General Barbara Underwood secured a written agreement dissolving the Trump Foundation under judicial supervision, her office said. It was a primary goal of a lawsuit filed by her office in June, accusing him of abusing the foundation to enrich himself and help his political campaign.

• Dave Boyer and Alex Swoyer contributed to this article.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.