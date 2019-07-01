President Trump said Monday he expects “good things” to come from his impromptu meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as both sides agreed to restart denuclearization talks.

“Thank you to President Moon [Jae-in] of South Korea for hosting the American Delegation and me immediately following the very successful G-20 in Japan,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “While there, it was great to call on Chairman Kim of North Korea to have our very well covered meeting. Good things can happen for all!”

Mr. Trump on Sunday became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot on North Korean territory, meeting Mr. Kim at the border town of Panmunjom at the heavily guarded demilitarized zone separating North and South. The two leaders and their advisers conferred for more than an hour and agreed to move forward with talks that had broken down during their last summit in February in Vietnam.

Mr. Trump isn’t the only one pleased with the result. The South Koreans were thrilled with the optics, saying it could jump-start the peace process and one day move beyond the tense Cold War structure at the border.

“It showed this military demarcation line is really artificial,” Chung-in Moon, an adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-In, told The Washington Times.

If leaders are able to cross it with more frequency, “we can eventually demolish the demarcation line,” the adviser said.

The historic handshake between Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim dominated TV coverage in this sprawling capital city. Footage of the meeting between two blue huts in the Panmunjom truce village played on a loop, while a line of pundits joined news anchors to break it all down.

While Mr. Trump took a victory lap on social media, Mr. Moon — the South Korean adviser — called it “very successful” summit and threefold win for the Korean peninsula and global diplomacy.

The North Koreans seemed happy, too. Its state-operated news agency described it as “a historic meeting” that attracted “worldwide attention.”

“The top leaders of the two countries agreed to keep in close touch in the future, too, and resume and push forward productive dialogues for making a new breakthrough in the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and in the bilateral relations,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, according to a translated version of their statement.

In the U.S., Democrats criticized Mr. Trump’s meeting, saying he was further legitimizing the ruthless dictator without gaining anything in return.

• Tom Howell Jr. reported from Seoul.

