President Trump said Monday there will be Army tanks stationed outdoors at the National Mall for his July 4 speech.

“It’ll be like no other,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “I’m going to say a few words and we’re going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world, and other planes, too. And we’re going to have some tanks stationed outside.”

He added, “You’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks, because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks. So we have to put them in certain areas, but we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abrams tanks.”

The president is taking a keen interest in revamping the annual Independence Day celebration in the nation’s capital, including a speech by him at the Lincoln Memorial.

The celebration will also feature a longer-than-usual fireworks display, and reportedly a flyover of military jets.

