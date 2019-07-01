Pitcher Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels died suddenly Monday, the team announced.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team wrote on its Twitter account.

The Angeles were in the Dallas area to play four games with the Texas Rangers, starting Monday. Monday night’s game was postponed in the wake of Skaggs’ death.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the team wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The team did not immediately say how Skaggs, 27, had died, but local police said foul play is not suspected.

According to celebrity-news site TMZ, the Southlake Police Department was called to the local Hilton Hotel to respond to reports of an unconscious male in one of the rooms.

“Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, no foul play is suspected. This investigation is ongoing and we will release pertinent information as it is available,” the department said in a statement cited by TMZ.

A left-handed starting pitcher, Skaggs played for the Angels just two days ago, in Saturday’s game against the Oakland A’s. So far for the year, he had a 7-7 record in 15 starts, with a 4.29 ERA.

