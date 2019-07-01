Pitcher Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels died suddenly Monday, the team announced.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team wrote on its Twitter account.

The Angeles were in the Dallas area to play three games with the Texas Rangers, starting Monday. Monday night’s game was postponed in the wake of Skaggs’ death.

The team did not immediately say how Skaggs, 27, had died.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the team wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

A left-handed starting pitcher, Skaggs played for the Angels just two days ago, in Saturday’s game against the Oakland A’s. So far for the year, he had a 7-7 record in 15 starts, with a 4.29 ERA.

