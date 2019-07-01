The White House criticized “haters” Monday for mocking a viral video of adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump joining a conversation with world leaders at the recent G-20 summit.

“It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior advisor to the President, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders,” White House Deputy Communications Director Jessica Ditto said to The New York Times, adding the criticism was “absolutely pathetic” and a “misrepresentation.”

A BBC reporter shared the video from the French government showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde, French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May when Ms. Trump reportedly interjected herself into the group.

This led to mockery across social media, which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez eventually joined in, saying President Trump should have had a “qualified diplomat” present at the summit, not someone who’s experience was “being someone’s daughter.”

Outgoing White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, saying she has lost jobs for her district, likely referencing the New York Democrat’s opposition to a now-defunct plan for an Amazon headquarters in Queens.

“Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY,” Mrs. Sanders tweeted, “@realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump.”

