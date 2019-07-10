DEER LODGE, Mont. (AP) - Prosecutors say a dozen people face charges in a long-running operation to smuggle tobacco and other contraband into the Montana State Prison.

The Montana Standard reports the smuggling operation lasted over two years and involved a former plumber for the prison, current and former inmates and a relative of a former inmate.

Court documents filed by the Powell County Attorney’s Office say the plumber, John Campbell, is charged with 39 felony counts and made at least $10,000 for his part in the alleged conspiracy.

Prosecutors say an inmate worker Campbell supervised helped smuggle the contraband to inmates.

The Powell County attorney’s office says the defendants have a July 30 court appearance scheduled and that Campbell does not have an attorney.

A message left at an Anaconda phone listing for Campbell was not immediately returned.

