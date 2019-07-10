BOSTON (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit seeking information about how the state transportation department uses its driver’s license database for face surveillance purposes.

The ACLU said Wednesday it filed public records requests in February and April seeking more information, including about the sharing of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles’ database.

The ACLU said the department hasn’t responded to either request.

The transportation department issued a statement Wednesday saying the registry “cooperates with law enforcement on specific case by case queries related to criminal investigations, but does not provide system access to federal authorities and is not negotiating to do so.”

The ACLU is pushing a bill that would “hit pause” on the use of facial recognition technology by police and public agencies in Massachusetts.

